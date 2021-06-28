Resurvey of lands will end all land revenue litigations, says Minister

Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registrations Dharmana Krishna Das looking at land survey equipment at Duggirala in Guntur district on Monday .

GUNTUR

28 June 2021 23:39 IST

Boundary stones installed at Devarapalli village in Guntur district

A revolution in management of land revenue records, survey and settlement of lands is under way in the State as part of the ‘YSR Jagananna Shaswata Bhoo Hakku and Bhoo Raksha project and it will put an end to all litigations in the revenue and survey departments, Minister for Revenue, Registrations and Stamps Dharmana Krishna Das has said.

The Minister, along with Home Minister M. Sucharitha, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and Collector Vivek Yadav, on Monday took part in a programme at Devarapalli in Duggirala mandal where the works began pertaining to realigning the boundaries after the resurvey was done. Principal Secretary (Revenue) V. Usha Rani and Land Records, Survey and Settlement Commissioner Siddharth Jain were also present.

On display were the latest instruments used in the survey including chain, cross staff, tapes, electronic total station (ETS), continuing operating system (COS) and other devices.

MoU signed

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has initiated the drive to do away with all litigations over survey and revenue records pending for decades. The government has entered into an MoU with the Survey Institute of India and taken up the programme with an outlay of ₹1,000 crore. We are using the latest technology including drones for the resurvey,” said Mr. Krishna Das.

Stating that the farmers expressed happiness after the boundary stone was installed at Devarapalli, the Minister said that the resurvey would put an end to all the hardships being faced by farmers.

Ms. Sucharitha described the project as the first-of-its-kind in the country. The pilot programme began in December last at Devarapalli. Earlier, people used to wait for years to get the survey done as there used to be only one surveyor for every mandal. Now, people can apply for survey at the village/ward secretariats and the government would bear the costs incurred even for laying of stones,” she said.

Permanent digital record

Mr. Vivek Yadav said the last survey was done in 1930 and 1950. “We find during the ‘Spandana’ that most of the complaints are related to disputes over land records. We are confident that the resurvey of lands will ensure that a land owner gets a permanent digital land record,’’ he said.

Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar said the cooperation of residents was essential for the success of the programme and training had been given in three phases for the project.