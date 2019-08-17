Andhra Pradesh

‘Resume lifting of Godavari water’

The CPI(M) has demanded that the State government take steps to resume lifting of water from Purusshottpatnam lift scheme on the Godavari to the Yeleru reservoir.

City secretary B. Ganga Rao and executive member B. Jagan said the lifting of water was stopped for three days now.

With supplies from the other reservoirs around the city not significant, not filling the reservoir from the Godavari would have a drastic impact on the water supply to the city, the leaders said.

Mr. Ganga Rao urged Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MPs and MLAs to take steps and ensure water supply.

