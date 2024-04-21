Restrictions on Vivekananda murder case not correct, opines CPI

April 21, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) expressed the view that there should not be any restrictions on referring to the contents of the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, CPI national secretary K. Narayana said that the Kadapa court had issued ad interim injunction against defamatory remarks against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), it’s president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, by linking them to the sensational Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The contents that were part of the CBI chargesheet would appear in the newspapers, and the political parties react to such reports. If the judiciary imposes such restrictions, what would the political parties do, and speak about, Dr. Narayana wondered.

Referring to the general elections, Dr. Narayana said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Left parties would emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu despite the conspiracies hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Left parties and Congress were facing each other in Kerala. Whoever wins in Kerala, would be against the BJP.

Kejriwal trend was clearly seen in Delhi, and it would be useful for the Congress. The number of seats for the BJP in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh would come down. The BJP would rewrite the Constitution if it gets 400-plus seats, he observed.

Dr. Narayana condemned the reports that the Left-Congress alliance would benefit the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh. Both the YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would eventually support the BJP. They would prostrate before Narendra Modi. YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not uttering a word against Mr. Modi and the BJP, he pointed out. CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna and others were present.

