Restrictions on public meetings undemocratic, says Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Committee

January 08, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Committee (APCLC) has termed the G.O. 1 that has imposed restrictions on organising public meetings on roads as ‘undemocratic’ and demanded its withdrawal immediately.

The APCLC organised a roundtable on the issue here on January 8 (Sunday) and formed ‘GO-1 Raddu Porata Ikya Vedika’ to fight against the government order.

The Ikya Vedika would organise roundtables in all districts to create awareness among people on the G.O. Committees would be formed in all districts with eminent people in respective areas and the copies of the G.O. would be burnt in the bonfire during Bhogi, the first day of the Sankranti festival.

The conference also decided to administer a pledge against the G.O. during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. January 30, Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, would be observed as the ‘pledge day’.

State-level meeting would be organised with Intellectuals, writers, artists, lawyers, human rights activists and civil rights associations etc to chalk out plan of action.

APCLC state secretary Potturi Suresh Kumar, bar council member Sunkara Rajendra Prasad, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivsa Rao, TDP leader Konakalla Naryanaa Rao, Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pothina Mahesh, Jai Bhim Bharat Party leader Jada Sravan Kumar, farmer leader Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, CPI(ML) New Democracy leader K Polari, MCPI(M) leder Syyed Saleem, AITUC leader G Obulesu, CITU leader Nagewara Rao, KPS leader Malyadri, and others took part in the roundtable.