Restrictions on commercial activity in Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram

Special team deployed to monitor availability, supply of medical oxygen.

The restrictions on trade and commercial activities came into force on Tuesday in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram cities in East Godavari district as agreed by the Chamber of Commerce representatives. There would be no restrictions on the operations of the industries and maritime trade.

“The representatives from the Chamber of Commerce of Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram cities have agreed to conduct the business activity only between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the two cities from Tuesday”, said East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy.

The hotels have been directed to stop the services after 6 p.m. but they could proceed with parcel services. There would be no restriction on the food delivery services across the district.

Oxygen supply

The East Godavari district authorities deployed a special team of officials to monitor the availability and requirement of medical oxygen round the clock, ensuring access to the medical oxygen to the needy in the designated COVID-19 hospitals.

The special team comprises officials from the Drug Administration, Revenue, Police and doctors, who monitor the medical oxygen use and requirement in the hospitals.

The hospitals should inform the district authorities on the need of the medical oxygen at least a day in advance, enabling the government to provide it for the COVID-19 patients, said Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha. “The State government has decided to lapse criminal charges against the hospitals storing the oxygen to exploit the market for it”, added Mr. Lakshmisha.