Restrictions imposed on two-wheeler movement on Tirumala ghat roads

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has slapped restrictions on the movement of two-wheelers on the Tirumala ghat roads. The two-wheelers will be allowed to ply on the ghat roads only between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. from August 12 till September 30.

The decision has been taken keeping the safety of the devotees in mind, as August and September happen to be peak breeding months for the wild animals. According to forest officials, animals were seen crossing the ghat roads on several occasions during night. Therefore, to avoid any kind of possible animal-human conflict the TTD has imposed the restriction.

