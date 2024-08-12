GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Restrictions imposed on two-wheeler movement on Tirumala ghat roads

Published - August 12, 2024 06:40 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has slapped restrictions on the movement of two-wheelers on the Tirumala ghat roads. The two-wheelers will be allowed to ply on the ghat roads only between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. from August 12 till September 30.

The decision has been taken keeping the safety of the devotees in mind, as August and September happen to be peak breeding months for the wild animals. According to forest officials, animals were seen crossing the ghat roads on several occasions during night. Therefore, to avoid any kind of possible animal-human conflict the TTD has imposed the restriction.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.