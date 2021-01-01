Restrictions imposed on bridges

Visakhapatnam Port Trust has entrusted the assessment and performance evaluation for four bridges under VPT to CSIRSERC, Chennai.
After conducting a field survey and load tests, the consultant has informed VPT that the Nehru Centenary flyover bridge has very low load rating and suggested that it may be restricted only to light motor vehicles.
Based on the report, VPT has imposed restrictions on the use of the flyover with immediate effect.
Plying of heavy vehicles like trucks, lorries, buses and other heavy vehicles on the flyover is now strictly prohibited.
Permission to access the flyover is now granted only to light motor vehicles (LMVs) and vehicles with and without gear.
Heavy vehicles will now have to ply on the alternative route via NALCO/South-west cabin, through AKP level crossing to Convent Junction to travel towards the city, and for port operations, via NALCO/South-west cabin, AKP level crossing, B-Ramp to Old Ambedkar Junction.
VPT has appealed to the public and other stakeholders to adhere to the restrictions until possible retrofitting of the bridge is completed and clearance is obtained from competent authorities to ply heavy vehicles on the bridge.
