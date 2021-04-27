Restrictions come into force in East Godavari

Commercial activity to close by 6 p.m.

Restrictions on trade and commercial activities came into force in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram from Tuesday as agreed upon by the Chamber of Commerce representatives. There would be no restrictions, however, on the operations of industries and maritime trade.

“The representatives from the Chamber of Commerce of Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram cities have agreed to conduct business activity only between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the two cities from Tuesday,” said East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy.

Restaurants have been directed to stop their in-house services after 6 p.m. They will be allowed to operate parcel services. There would be no restrictions on food delivery services in the district.

Oxygen supply

District authorities deployed a special team to monitor the availability and requirement of medical oxygen round the clock, ensuring that those in need get access to the life-saving gas at designated COVID-19 hospitals.

The special team comprises officials from the Drug Administration, Revenue, Police and doctors, who monitor the medical oxygen use and requirement in the hospitals.

Hospitals should inform district authorities on their requirement of medical oxygen at least a day in advance, enabling the government to provide it, said Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha.

“The State government has decided to lodge criminal charges against hospitals hoarding oxygen,” Mr. Lakshmisha added.