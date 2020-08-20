Restricted business hours lead to huge rush in markets

Heavy rush at the PW Market in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

20 August 2020 23:47 IST

Buyers and traders throw social distance norms to the wind in Vizianagaram

The restrictions imposed on business hours in view of the sharp spike in coronavirus cases in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam district headquarters are resulting in heavy crowds in the markets, making it difficult to maintain social distance.

At present, the shops are allowed to function between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Vizianagaram. However, many traders are opening their shops at 9. 30 a.m., with the non-availability of staff and little business activity in the early hours. Retail traders in nearby villages and towns such as Gajapathinagaram, Cheepurupalli, Bhogapuram and other places are coming to PW Market, Balaji Market between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

“With the shops getting closed at 1 p.m., we are not getting even three hours to do the shopping. All shops get jam-packed in the morning, making it difficult for the staff to supply the commodities. It is resulting in huge crowds in market areas,” says B. Murali Krishna, a retail trader at Chillapetarajam in Ranasthalam mandal.

Vizianagaram Rotary Club- Central former president D.S.P. Lingam feels that relaxation in business hours would help ease traffic congestion and prevent heavy gathering in markets.

“With narrow roads and many buyers, social distance norms is completely ignored at the PW Market. The authorities should consider relaxing the business hours so that all COVID-19 protocols are implemented in toto,” he says.

The Vizianagaram police are creating awareness on COVID-19 protocols in the markets regularly, however people are hardly following the norms. The caseload in the district have crossed the 14,000-mark, with around 2,000 cases in Vizianagaram town alone.

The situation is relatively better in Srikakulam. Except for Pottisriramulu market, the COVID-19 protocols are being followed at the markets on GT Road, Palakonda Road.

Shutdown on Sundays

Municipal Commissioner P. Nallanayya urged the people to venture out only if it is necessary.

“We have imposed shutdown on Sundays, prohibiting the sale of fish, meat, vegetables and others essentials,” he adds.