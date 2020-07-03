Restrict use of endowment properties, says BJP leader

Tirumala

03 July 2020 23:47 IST

BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the State Government should enact a legislation discouraging the use of endowment properties for governmental needs, operations and other non-religious purposes.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mr. Reddy said that the funds contributed by donors should be utilised only for the protection and promotion of Hindu dharma and other religious activities in concurrence with the wishes of donors.

Extolling the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for its recent decision to protect the endowed properties, he said the endowments department should take a leaf from it and implement the decision at all temples in the State.

When asked for his reaction with regard to his party leaders meeting former State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar, he said that in a democratic setup, any individual is free to meet whoever he wishes.