‘Restore power supply to flood-hit areas on a war-footing’

VIJAYAWADA

18 August 2020 23:45 IST

Minister takes stock of flood situation

Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has asked the officials to ensure relief works are carried out in flood-hit areas effectively so that no village is left out without power.

Mr. Reddy, who took stock of the situation in the Godavari districts during an interaction with officials over phone on Tuesday, asked the officials to stay in villages till power supply was restored.

The Minister said the department should swiftly restore power supply in flood-hit villages on a war footing. Energy secretary N. Srikant said the officials were taking all possible steps to restore power supply in 133 villages in both the districts.

S. Nagalakshi, MD of EPDCL, said two 11 kv feeders in West Godavari district, and 916 distribution transformers (835 in East Godavari and 81 in West Godavari) were hit. The staff have restored all 11 kv feeders and 907 distribution transformers. Mr. Srikant said men and material were deployed and they were constantly coordinating with officials and staff on the ground.