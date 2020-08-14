Andhra Pradesh

Restore oldpension scheme,demands APTF

Andhra Pradesh Teachers' Federation (1938) State associate president Sannasetti Rajasekhar on Friday asked the State government to scrap the new pension scheme and restore the old one which was implemented till the year 2013.

Following the call given by the All India Government Employees' Federation, he led a protest in Srikakulam. He said that the new pension scheme prevented many meritorious from joining the government services due to lack of social security after retirement. Mr. Rajasekhar also protested the delay in payment of DA to the employees.

He said that the association would continue to fight against cut in salaries, additional work burden and delay in regularisation of services of contract and outsourcing employees.

