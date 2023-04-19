HamberMenu
Restore old pension system: AP JAC Amaravati

April 19, 2023 04:46 am | Updated 04:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
APJAC Amaravati members staging a protest in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

APJAC Amaravati members staging a protest in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Members of the AP JAC on Tuesday staged protests in front of district collectorates across the State demanding that the State government address their demands and grievances.

JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu took part at the protests at Tirupati/Chittoor. On the occasion, Mr. Venkateswarlu said that the onus lay on the State government to restore the old pension system and do away with the CPS. The Central government had lucidly directed the State governments that if a CPS employee died, his or her contribution should be given to the family members.

But, in the last two years, the State government had not credited the amount to the employees’ contributions made to the CPS PRAN account.  Consequently, the deceased employees’ families were suffering financially. The CPS employees and their families were suffering hardships.

The Karnataka government was implementing the Central government directives to help the CPS families. The employees were unable to understand why the State government was indifferent to their problems, he said.

JAC secretary general Valisetti Damodara Rao took part in Kakinada.

