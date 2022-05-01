Restore labour laws to protect interests of workers, CPI(M) urges Centre

Party, union activists take out rallies to mark May Day in Srikakulam district

CPI(M) district secretary D. Govinda Rao on Sunday urged the Union government to protect the interests of workers by restoring all 44 labour protection and related Acts since the four Labour Codes introduced recently would benefit only industries and corporate entities.

He hoisted a flag at the party office to mark May Day, and recalled the Left parties’ role in protecting the interests of workers while striving for the development of the nation.

“The government initiated rapid privatisation of all public sector organisations, including railways, ports, telecom, insurance and banks to benefit select corporate companies. In the long run, there will not be any public wealth left which has been created by the sweat and toil of workers in the last eight decades,” he said.

May Day was celebrated in Srikakulam, Etcherla, Pydibhimavaram and other places. CITU leaders P. Tejeswara Rao, Ch. Ammannaidu and others led rallies at Pydibhimavaram and other places.