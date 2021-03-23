Restore jobs of frontline warriors, TDP asks govt.

VIJAYAWADA

23 March 2021

Will launch Statewide agitation, warns party

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has urged the State government to re-employ frontline warriors whose services were terminated after a decline in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement on Monday, TDP A.P. State president K. Atchannaidu said that the government sacked the paramedical staff from their contract jobs after utilising their services during the peak of the pandemic.

“The frontline staff risked their lives to save people’s lives during the peak of the pandemic. The government is now trying to suppress the protests of the frontline warriors instead of fulfilling their justifiable demand for restoration of their jobs and payment of pending salaries,” he alleged.

“The government arbitrarily removed the frontline staff with the single stroke of a pen in February. Their families were plunged into a crisis with salaries not being paid to them properly. The paramedical staff fell at the feet of the people's representatives but nobody cared for their situation. When they finally launched protests, the government has begun to crack down on them,” Mr. Atchannaidu said, adding that the government should restore their jobs at the earliest failing which the TDP would launch a Statewide agitation along with frontline warriors.