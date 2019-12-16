Restore democratic functioning in Jammu and Kashmir: HRF

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) demanded that democratic functioning be restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

The general body of the HRF on the concluding day of its two-day 8th State (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) conference in Amalapuram on Sunday adopted resolutions condemning the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) saying it was an attack on constitutional principles of equality and secularism.

It also condemned the clampdown by the army in the North East in the context of ongoing raging protests against the CAA.

Terming the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as a patently undemocratic piece of legislation, the HRF sought its repeal and the release of all those booked under it.

Attended by over 160 delegates from the two States, the general body undertook a review of the work of the HRF over the last two years and unanimously elected office-bearers for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next two years. It elected U.G. Srinivasulu and K. Sudha as State president and State general secretary respectively for Andhra Pradesh. It elected G. Madhava Rao and S. Tirupathi as president and general secretary of Telangana State.