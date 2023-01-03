Restoration of Veerabhadra Swamy mural in Lepakshi temple begins

January 03, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - LEPAKSHI (SSS DIST.)

The Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) has recently begun restoration work on a mural in the Veerabhadra Swamy temple in Lepakshi of Sri Sathya Sai district.

The mural, 25-feet long and 14-feet wide and depicting Veerabhadra Swamy with 10 hands holding 10 different arms during Dakha Samharam, can be found on the roof of the mandapam outside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

It is one among the several other strengthening and conservation works that the ASI has taken up in the temple since August last year, said ASI Conservation Assistant Balakrishna Reddy.

The ASI built a 10-feet scaffolding in the 15-feet temple and gave an approved chemical treatment to the existing faded mural. The Vimana portions of the temple are being given a fresh coat of stucco plastering to restore the originality of the temple in portions and clay tiles were used to make the roof water-tight for the future, said Mr. Balakrishna.

A well-known artist, Gopal Patil, from Ajanta in Maharashtra, is filling all the leakages on the crevices of rock slab of the roof on which these mural were originally made. Mr. Gopal Patil, who had worked on the restoration of the murals at Ajanta also, spends 12 hours a day on the work.

Every inch of the temple was painted in those days as even the outer walls of the sanctum sanctorum and inner roof of Natya Mandapa and Mukha Mandapa too have several series o murals, making the temple one of the unique ones.

After the cleaning the painted surface and surroundings, sealant (lime concrete) was applied and water colours are being used to restore the originality of the murals. “Once completed, the mural will stand out but none of its originality would be tampered with,” the artist told The Hindu.

The mural, considered the largest in Asia, shows Veerabhadra Swamy’s ‘Maha Roudra Roopam’. Fierce look of Veerabhadra Swamy’s face is the peculiarity of the mural. “So vivid is the painting that even the picture of Vrupanna, who had built the temple, his wife Kamakshamma and son Veerabhadrappa are painted alongside,” explains Mynaswamy, author of the book Lepakshi.