Restoration of road, power network in full swing in Tirupati

December 06, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The district administration ramped up the relief efforts over the last 48 hours in the affected areas hit by cyclone Michaung, in order to restore normalcy across Tirupati district.

While most highways in the district remained safe, the National Highway-5 connecting Kolkata and Chennai suffered damage between Naidupeta and Tada as water from the river Kalangi flowed over to the road.

Traffic on the high-density route remained partially disrupted till the police department took measures to make the highway operational. Meanwhile, the stretch close to the private engineering college located near the Sullurpeta toll plaza suffered extensive damage, inconveniencing commuters on the potholed roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Naidupeta) Rajagopal Reddy laid sand bags in the areas breached by the flood, and cautioned the public on preventive measures. The Panchayat Raj engineering department began repairing the roads in rural areas, especially in the Sullurpeta, Gudur and Satyavedu constituencies that bore the brunt of the cyclone.

Power disruption

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) crew reached the SPSR Nellore district to restore electric poles and snapped power lines. The southern DISCOM chairman and managing director K. Santhosh Rao, who has been camping in Nellore for the last two days, monitored movement of public and material from the neighbouring districts of Chittoor and Kadapa.

“Several 33 kv sub-stations, 33kv and 11 kv feeders, LT lines, power transformers and distribution transformers suffered extensive damage in the company’s purview, thus affecting 11.53 lakh power services and 1.65 lakh agricultural services”, Mr. Rao explained.

Power consumers can call toll-free numbers 1912 or 1800 425 155333 for reporting their grievances. They can reach out to the WhatsApp number 91333 31912.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.