Restive migrant workers stage protest at Chimakurthy

More than 2,000 workers from different States staged a protest at Chimakurthy in Prakasam district on Wednesday, demanding that they be sent back to their native places forthwith.

Defying the curbs put by the police personnel, the migrant workers swarmed the Ongole-Kurnool highway. Giving a go-by to social distancing, they staged a noisy protest for more than one hour demanding that the authorities arrange for their travel to their native places immediately.

As tension mounted in the town, police reinforcements were rushed to the spot by Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal.

The personnel, led by Ongole Rural Police Inspector Subba Rao, had a tough time in pacifying the workers who insisted that they wanted to go home and that they would return to work only after the town was declared a green zone.

A majority of the workers from the States of Odisha, Rajasthan and Bihar were jobless as no economic activity was permitted in the town, which has been declared red zone after one person tested positive for COVID-19.

They had exhausted whatever little money they had and with no work they were clueless, said a group of agitated workers.

Their kith and kin in their native villages were a worried lot, said a worker who had last visited his native place six months ago. The personnel explained to them that they could not be allowed to go without getting clearances from the respective State governments. They need to first undergo test and transport would be arranged for those who tested negative.

More than 14,000 workers from different States work in the granite mines and processing units and in construction sites in Chimakurthy and other places. As many as 7,800 of them had so far registered their names with the revenue authorities and waiting for their turns to return to their native places.