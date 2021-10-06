Restaurants found running without licenses, fined

Vendor selling stale chicken fined ₹4,000

Two restaurants and a meat vendor were fined by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials for violation of food safety rules on Tuesday.

VMC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon A. Ravichand and Food Sanitary Inspector Gopala Krishna inspected various eateries and meat shops in Prakash Nagar, Dabakotla Centre, Ajith Singh Nagar and nearby areas suspecting the sale of adulterated and stale meat.

Dr. Ravichand said a meat vendor in Prakash Nagar was found selling stale chicken and a fine of ₹ 4,000 was levied and collected on the spot. He said two restaurants running without valid trade licenses and food licenses were fined ₹10,000 each and the same was collected on the spot. He said restaurants were found using synthetic food colours beyond permissible limits.

He asked people to complain to VMC if they came across the sale of stale meat and stale food items at meat shops and eateries.