‘Restart work on Balaji temple in Amaravati’

The TDP has asked the government to recommence the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Amaravati if it is really sincere in respecting the sentiments of the Hindus.

Addressing the media on Friday, TDP general secretary P. Anuradha alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was enacting a drama in the name of reconstruction of temples in the city.

“The fact is that all these temples had already been relocated and developed during the TDP term,” Ms. Anuradha claimed.

Accusing the government of shedding crocodile tears on the series of attacks on the temples, she alleged that it had no respect for Hindu dharma.

“There are numerous instances that vouch for it, and the appointment of a person of an alien faith as TTD Chairman is one such,” Ms. Anuradha alleged.

“Why is the Chief Minister not commencing works on Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Amaravati?” she asked.

The government should also start works on the Kalyanamandapam, Annadana Satram and silver door at the Amaravati temple immediately, she said. “All these works have been stalled after Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power,” she alleged.