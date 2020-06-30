ReSTART package will helprebuild industry sector: Minister

The ReSTART package launched by the government will not only bail out the MSMEs ailing under the impact of the lockdown, but also help rebuild the industry sector in the State, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy has said.
He, along with Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy and whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, accompanied some MSME unit owners whop spoke to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy from the Sub-Collector’s office here through video link on Monday.
B. Suresh, owner of an MSME unit and a beneficiary of the ReSTART package, termed the initiative as ‘a boon to entrepreneurs and industrialists’.
“I run an MSME unit in Penumuru mandal of Chittoor district. I was stuck in operational hassles owing to the sluggish market and closure during the lockdown. The government support has come as a boon in this testing time. Incentives, allocation of corpus fund and marketing support will help bring the ailing MSMEs back on the track,” he told the Chief Minister.
Allocations
Mr. Narayanaswamy said 1,798 MSMEs in Chittoor district availed off the benefits worth ₹117.87 crore in the first phase of the ReSTART scheme, while ₹49 crore has been earmarked for 854 MSMEs in the second phase.
Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the industrial units deserved all support from the government.
Tirupati MP Balli Durgaprasad, MLC Yandapalli Srinivasulu Reddy, Collector Bharat N. Gupta and others were present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath