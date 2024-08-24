Response from students is good for UG courses, says Central Tribal University V-C

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Saturday said that the university was focusing on undergraduate courses to ensure better career for students. He said that the response for subjects like B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence, BBA Tourism, B.Com Vocational, B.Sc. Botany, B.Sc. Chemistry and B.Sc. Geology was good, with overwhelming response from students across India. The university will take up the counselling process on August 26th in Vizianagaram campus for the admission of 30 students in each branch.

“The University has recently established new laboratories to benefit students of all branches. Members of the teaching faculty will also be trained in various national institutions so that they would be able to take lessons confidently and explain about the new developments in teaching,” said Dr.Kattimani. According to him, the response has also been good for postgraduate courses offered in various subjects such as Sociology, Tribal Studies, English, Biotechnology, MA in Journalism and Mass Communication, MBA and MSW.

