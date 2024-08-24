ADVERTISEMENT

Response from students is good for UG courses, says Central Tribal University V-C

Published - August 24, 2024 06:35 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani.

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Saturday said that the university was focusing on undergraduate courses to ensure better career for students. He said that the response for subjects like B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence, BBA Tourism, B.Com Vocational, B.Sc. Botany, B.Sc. Chemistry and B.Sc. Geology was good, with overwhelming response from students across India. The university will take up the counselling process on August 26th in Vizianagaram campus for the admission of 30 students in each branch.

“The University has recently established new laboratories to benefit students of all branches. Members of the teaching faculty will also be trained in various national institutions so that they would be able to take lessons confidently and explain about the new developments in teaching,” said Dr.Kattimani. According to him, the response has also been good for postgraduate courses offered in various subjects such as Sociology, Tribal Studies, English, Biotechnology, MA in Journalism and Mass Communication, MBA and MSW.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US