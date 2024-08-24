GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Response from students is good for UG courses, says Central Tribal University V-C

Published - August 24, 2024 06:35 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani.

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani.

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Saturday said that the university was focusing on undergraduate courses to ensure better career for students. He said that the response for subjects like B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence, BBA Tourism, B.Com Vocational, B.Sc. Botany, B.Sc. Chemistry and B.Sc. Geology was good, with overwhelming response from students across India. The university will take up the counselling process on August 26th in Vizianagaram campus for the admission of 30 students in each branch.

“The University has recently established new laboratories to benefit students of all branches. Members of the teaching faculty will also be trained in various national institutions so that they would be able to take lessons confidently and explain about the new developments in teaching,” said Dr.Kattimani. According to him, the response has also been good for postgraduate courses offered in various subjects such as Sociology, Tribal Studies, English, Biotechnology, MA in Journalism and Mass Communication, MBA and MSW.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.