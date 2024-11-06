ADVERTISEMENT

Respite for actor Allu Arjun as A.P. High Court quashes case booked against him for violating election code

Updated - November 06, 2024 07:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The case was booked against the actor for causing a huge crowd to gather outside the residence of YSRCP candidate Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy

V. Raghavendra

Actor Allu Arjun. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Justice V.R.K. Krupa Sagar of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on November 6, 2024 (Wednesday) quashed the FIR registered by the police against actor Allu Arjun for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) before the 2024 elections in Nandyal Assembly constituency.

The case was booked against Mr. Arjun under Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 of the CrPC, for causing a huge crowd to gather outside the residence of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy.

Mr. Arjun was meeting Mr. Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy at his house during the election campaign, when his supporters turned up in large numbers, for which police permission was required as the election code was in force.

Mr. Reddy and Mr. Arjun were close friends for a long time. Mr. Arjun’s support to his friend became a hot topic of discussion, as his uncle and Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan was fighting the YSRCP tooth and nail.

