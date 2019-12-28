Respect children’s views, says Minister Suresh

Children should be given the opportunity to voice their opinions, and elders should hear them out patiently, give them full attention and treat them with respect, Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Adimulapu Suresh said here on Saturday.

Mr. Suresh was addressing a national convention on ‘Human Rights Education’ organised by People’s Action for Rural Awakening (PARA), an NGO working in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for implementation of human rights education (HRE) in schools.

The Minister responded favourably to a plea by the organisation that HRE be integrated into the school curriculum in the State, and said that he would bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Young members of Human Rights Clubs, constituted by PARA, submitted to the Minister a memorandum of 10 demands including implementation of HRE in schools, a separate monthly ‘Spandana’ programme for children and implementation of Amma Vodi programme for all children in a family.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights G. Hymavathi, Director of PARA Fr. V. Ignatius and others were present.