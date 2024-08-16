Resolve land grievances quickly, R.P. Sisodia asks officials

Special Chief Secretary of Revenue Department R.P. Sisodia on Friday asked officials to resolve land grievances quickly, while also following the rules and regulations strictly. He took petitions from the public in Bhogapuram, and later held a meeting with officials of Revenue and Registration departments in Vizianagaram.

Along with collector B.R. Ambedkar and Joint Collector S. Setu Madhavan, he reviewed the performance of both the departments. He also inquired about the pending petitions at various offices. According to sources, he mainly focused on issues such as double registrations of lands, unauthorised sale of D. Patta lands and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.