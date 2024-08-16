ADVERTISEMENT

Resolve land grievances quickly, R.P. Sisodia asks officials

Published - August 16, 2024 07:47 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Special Chief Secretary of Revenue Department R.P. Sisodia on Friday asked officials to resolve land grievances quickly, while also following the rules and regulations strictly. He took petitions from the public in Bhogapuram, and later held a meeting with officials of Revenue and Registration departments in Vizianagaram.

Along with collector B.R. Ambedkar and Joint Collector S. Setu Madhavan, he reviewed the performance of both the departments. He also inquired about the pending petitions at various offices. According to sources, he mainly focused on issues such as double registrations of lands, unauthorised sale of D. Patta lands and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US