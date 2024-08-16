GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Resolve land grievances quickly, R.P. Sisodia asks officials

Published - August 16, 2024 07:47 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Special Chief Secretary of Revenue Department R.P. Sisodia on Friday asked officials to resolve land grievances quickly, while also following the rules and regulations strictly. He took petitions from the public in Bhogapuram, and later held a meeting with officials of Revenue and Registration departments in Vizianagaram.

Along with collector B.R. Ambedkar and Joint Collector S. Setu Madhavan, he reviewed the performance of both the departments. He also inquired about the pending petitions at various offices. According to sources, he mainly focused on issues such as double registrations of lands, unauthorised sale of D. Patta lands and others.

