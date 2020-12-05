Resolution on local body elections unilateral: Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA

‘YSRCP is afraid of facing the voters’

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu on Saturday said the resolution passed in the Assembly on the last day of the winter session on Friday against holding elections to the local bodies in February was “unilateral and undemocratic.”

In a statement, the TDP leader said the YSRCP was reeling under election phobia as it was afraid of facing the voters.

He said while every State was holding elections, it was ridiculous on the part of the ruling party to cite COVID-19 as an excuse to postpone the elections.

He alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy behaved like an autocrat, showing scant regard for the rule of law and the Constitution.

He criticised Mr. Jagan and his party leaders for participating in a debate on coronavirus and the steps needed to contain the pandemic in the Assembly without wearing face masks.

Mr. Atchannaidu said that even in the past, when all other States wanted the lockdown to be extended, the Chief Minister wrote a letter to the the Centre urging it to lift it.

Now, when several States were holding elections, Mr. Jagan wanted them to be postponed. Citing the Assembly elections in Bihar, civic elections in Rajasthan and the GHMC elections, the TDP leader wondered why should AP alone step back.