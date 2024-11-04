ADVERTISEMENT

Residents stage protest against pollution caused by Vijayawada Thermal Power Station

Updated - November 04, 2024 04:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

People residing in the colonies at Ferry, Kondapalli and Ibrahimpatnam organised a protest and appealed to the government to protect them from pollution

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Vijayawada Thermal Power Station. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Residents of Ibrahimpatnam and Kondapalli staged a dharna in front of Vijayawada Thermal Power Station (VTPS) alleging that the power plant was creating pollution in the area causing health hazards to the locals.

People residing in the colonies at Ferry, Kondapalli and Ibrahimpatnam organised a protest and appealed to the government to protect them from pollution.

“Dust was emanating from the plant and ash was causing heart and lung ailments. Ash released by the power plant was polluting the villages in about a 10-km radius and damaging the nearby crops,” said Lakshmi, one of the protestors.

The villagers, led by Kondapalli Praja Parirakshana Samithi, raised slogans demanding the VTPS management to take measures to prevent pollution in the vicinity.

“Ash was falling on the houses in the colonies in Tummalapalem, Jupudi, Kilesapuram, Kethanakonda, Kondapalli, Guntupalli and other villages,” the Parirakshana Samithi members alleged.

