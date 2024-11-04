GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents stage protest against pollution caused by Vijayawada Thermal Power Station

People residing in the colonies at Ferry, Kondapalli and Ibrahimpatnam organised a protest and appealed to the government to protect them from pollution

Updated - November 04, 2024 04:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Vijayawada Thermal Power Station. File

A view of the Vijayawada Thermal Power Station. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Residents of Ibrahimpatnam and Kondapalli staged a dharna in front of Vijayawada Thermal Power Station (VTPS) alleging that the power plant was creating pollution in the area causing health hazards to the locals.

People residing in the colonies at Ferry, Kondapalli and Ibrahimpatnam organised a protest and appealed to the government to protect them from pollution.

“Dust was emanating from the plant and ash was causing heart and lung ailments. Ash released by the power plant was polluting the villages in about a 10-km radius and damaging the nearby crops,” said Lakshmi, one of the protestors.

The villagers, led by Kondapalli Praja Parirakshana Samithi, raised slogans demanding the VTPS management to take measures to prevent pollution in the vicinity.

“Ash was falling on the houses in the colonies in Tummalapalem, Jupudi, Kilesapuram, Kethanakonda, Kondapalli, Guntupalli and other villages,” the Parirakshana Samithi members alleged.

Published - November 04, 2024 04:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh / environmental pollution / environmental issues

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.