Residents of A.P. town demand revenue office

Vizianagaram

11 February 2022 00:56 IST

Proposed bifurcation of Vizianagaram district kicks up row

The impending bifurcation of Vizianagaram district hasstoked acontroversy in the region, with demands from the residents of Cheepurupallithat the Revenue Division be established in the town.

People from Rajam, now in Srikakulam district but proposed to be merged with Vizianagaram district, are also insisting that theRevenue Divisionbe set up there.

Agitations are becoming frequent in both towns for the Revenue Division status which is expected to ensure speedy development in their areas. Currently, Vizianagaram district has two RDO offices, with one in Vizianagaram town and the other in Parvatipuram, which is set to become the headquartersofthe proposed Manyamdistrict.

With the government proposing to make Bobbili the new Revenue Division, people of Rajam are complaining that it would be difficult for them to travel nearly 60 km to reach Bobbili,especially with poor bus connectivity.

Former MLA and TDP in-charge Kondru Murali Mohan and other leadersurged the State government to make Rajamthe headquarters for the division office as the town has the required infrastrcuture.

Meanwhile, people of Cheepurupalli started agitations for the RDO’s office,stating that their demand has been pendingsince decades. TDP Vizianagaram Parliamentary wing president Kimidi Nagarjuna held a roundtable conference and meetings in different parts of Cheepurupalli constituency to step up pressure on the government over the issue.

“People of Cheepurupalli have been fighting forthe revenue divisionsince 1980. Due to administrative and political hurdles, the proposal was shelved several times. The government should considerour demandseriously and make Cheepurupalli another revenue division,” said Mr. Nagarjuna. He alleged that Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana, despitebeingelected fromCheepurupalli constituency, had failed to achieve revenue division status for the town.

Meanwhile, people of Merakamudidam mandal which is part of Cheepurupalli constituency, have strongly opposed the proposal to merge the mandal with the proposed Bobbili division. Several associations of Mentada mandal, currently in Vizianagaram district, have insisted that the government merge their mandal with the proposed Manyam district. They said thatthey do not want to be in Vizianagaram as a majority of the people belong to tribal communities, and said they would rather be part of the proposed Manyam district.