Andhra Pradesh

Residents attacked with blades in Nellore

Tension gripped Nakka Gopalnagar area for some time on Thursday after some miscreants attacked residents with blades apparently to terrorise them and get them evicted from their dwellings.

Scores of residents including Telugu Desam student wing leader Ashique, were injured in the attack and shifted to the government hospital here for treatment for bleeding injuries.

It was alleged that some local YSR Congress Party leaders were behind the attack.

TDP leader and former Mayor Abdul Azeez called on the injured at the hospital and consoled them.

Following complaints from both parties involved in the dispute, a probe had been initiated, said Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Srinivasulu Reddy.


