Andhra Pradesh: Residential school girls fall ill after food poisoning, 13 hospitalised

Fifty students of the hostel were taken to the hospital on Thursday night after complaining of vomiting and loose motions after eating a mixture snack made of puffed rice, 37 discharged

March 17, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - NANDYAL 

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla
Girl students of Nerawada Residential Government School undergoing treatment at Nandyal Government Hospital on Thursday evening.

Girl students of Nerawada Residential Government School undergoing treatment at Nandyal Government Hospital on Thursday evening. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Thirteen of the 50 students of Nerawada Residential Government School in Panyam Mandal, Nandyal district are under treatment at the Government hospital here and their health is said to be stable.

All the students were taken to the hospital on Thursday night after complaining of vomiting and loose motions after eating a mixture snack made of puffed rice.

District Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon visited the hospital on Friday and talked to the girls admitted there. He directed the doctors to provide the best possible treatment and enquired about their health condition. The doctors told the Collector that all of them were out of danger and recovering fast. 

Thirteen students are still under treatment; the rest were discharged on Friday. However, he warned the concerned Education Department officials of action if they did not take proper care of the students. He asked them to supply quality food at all residential schools and colleges.

