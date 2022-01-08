Resident welfare associations decide not to pay new garbage collection charges

Visakhapatnam

08 January 2022 19:21 IST

They demand that the government stop issuing property tax notices

Members of the Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) and the Federation of Greater Visakha Residential Colony Association passed a resolution, in a meeting held here on Saturday, not to pay charges for garbage collection which is being imposed by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and also continue their fight against the tax revision.

During the meeting, the members condemned the decision for levying enhanced charges on garbage collection and issuing notices for property taxes. They said that when public are strongly opposing the new garbage collection charges, several political leaders are supporting the move by saying that it would only cost ₹4 per day for the people. They condemned the comments made by a senior MLA, asking the civic bodies to dump the garbage in front of the houses of those who are refusing to pay.

Advertising

Advertising

The members expressed surprise on the GVMC sending notices for property tax when the issue is still pending in the AP High Court. They demanded that the government stop issuing property tax notices immediately.

The members stated that though the GVMC has secured rank 9 in Swachh Survekshan survey most of the roads and drainages are in a bad state. The ongoing drainage works in the city have become a hindrance for the citizens. Residents of Pendurthi, Madhurawada and Gajuwaka are facing menace from pigs, while most of the localities are facing dog menace. Instead of an exclusive park for pet dogs, the GVMC should control dog menace in the city, they said.

A few members brought the issue of severe sound pollution due to construction activities at Yendada region. Several association members complained that the sanitary workers of GVMC are burning wastes in the colonies.

VARWA president Narava Prakasa Rao, General Secretary B.B. Ganesh, CPI(M) leader and Corporator of Ward 78, B. Ganga Rao, and others attended.