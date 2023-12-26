Reshuffling of police officials as per ECI guidelines to begin in January

December 26, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KURNOOL

Come January, the Police Department will start the process of transferring the officials ensconced in their present positions for more than three years. This is in tune with the order issued by the Election Commission ahead of the general elections to shuffle the officials involved in the poll process.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kurnool Range) S. Senthil Kumar held a meeting with Superintendents of Police G. Krishnakanth (Kurnool), K. Raghuveer Reddy (Nandyal), Siddharth Kaushal (Kadapa) and B. Krishna Rao (Annamayya) at his office here on December 26 (Tuesday) and discussed the department’s poll preparedness as well as the method required to be adopted to initiate the transfer process.

The meeting tentatively identified the officials working in the post of Additional Superintendent to Sub-Inspector in the range to be shifted, based on the newly created districts. Officials working in the department on deputation are also being considered for transfer.

The SPs were instructed to prepare a list of officials working in their respective districts based on track records and initiate the transfer process in a transparent manner.

Mr. Kumar also told the SPs in no uncertain terms the need to maintain law and order with tighter vigil.