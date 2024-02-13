ADVERTISEMENT

Reshuffle of police officers made as per ECI guidelines, says association

February 13, 2024 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Members of the Andhra Pradesh IPS Officers’ Association said the recent transfers of IPS officers in the State were effected because of the general elections and also on administrative grounds.

In a statement issued here on Monday, association secretary R.K. Meena said the reshuffle was made as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), tenure in a particular place, and the service remaining before superannuation and other aspects.

Officers having any misgivings can seek a clarification from officials concerned, which would be answered by the Police Department, the statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US