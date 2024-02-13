GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Reshuffle of police officers made as per ECI guidelines, says association

February 13, 2024 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Members of the Andhra Pradesh IPS Officers’ Association said the recent transfers of IPS officers in the State were effected because of the general elections and also on administrative grounds.

In a statement issued here on Monday, association secretary R.K. Meena said the reshuffle was made as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), tenure in a particular place, and the service remaining before superannuation and other aspects.

Officers having any misgivings can seek a clarification from officials concerned, which would be answered by the Police Department, the statement said.

