Reshuffle in TTD Vigilance and Security

TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jetti on Tuesday effected a reshuffle of his department and issued orders transferring several personnel.

Jamedars, OSWs, security guards, ex-servicemen and home guards working in various sectors were transferred between Tirumala and Tirupati.

The reshuffle of the security personnel led to speculation that a similar move would be undertaken for official cadres too.

Those who were posted in Tirumala for long years were reportedly taken by surprise at the sudden transfer.