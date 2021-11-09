Reservoirs register good inflows as heavy rain continues in Chittoor

A total rainfall of 2,146.8 mm was recorded in 64 mandals, as against 1,847 mm on Sunday

Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Chittoor district on Monday resulting in constant inflows in reservoirs of Araniyar, Kalyani Dam, Pedderu and Krishnapuram.

In the rural side, 40% of the irrigation tanks reported full inflows in SR Puram, Puthalapattu, Irala, Tavanampalle, Karveti Nagaram and mandals in the eastern belt, which recorded heavy rainfall.

The Aragonda-Kanipakam road was submerged under water, after the bund of Muttarapalle tank had breached on Sunday night. The Nagalapuram-Chinna Pandur road was reportedly damaged due to the incessant rain. On the brighter side, the municipal authorities expressed happiness that the situation would help overcome the drinking water crisis in the municipal corporation for the next one year.

A total rainfall of 2,146.8 mm was recorded in 64 mandals out of 66 on Monday, as against 1,847 mm on Sunday.

As per the latest statistics, as many as 38 mandals received excess rainfall. The NTR Jalasayam on the Chittoor outskirts was in spate with heavy inflows from the surrounding hillocks.

‘Crop damage minimal’

Joint Director (Agriculture) S. Dorasani said that the crop damage was minimal in Chittoor district due to the current rains. “Paddy suffered lodging (tilting of the strands) in 167 acres, which is mostly felt in Palamaner division. Coming to the Srikalahasti belt, the sowing of the paddy is yet to begin there. As such, the question of crop damage does not arise. The groundnut crop was also completely harvested,” she said.

Meanwhile, District Collector M. Hari Narayanan instructed the revenue and police personnel in all mandals, vulnerable to heavy rainfall, to remain alert to the damages to the causeways and water-logging in low-lying areas.

In view of the recent incident at Tirupati where a woman was killed after a car ventured into the waters beneath a railway under bridge, the official instructed deploying of the police at all causeways and regularly-used rural roads.

Vigil at forest-fringe areas

The police have also mounted vigil at the forest-fringe areas in several parts of Chittoor district, known for the scenic waterfalls such as Ubbalamadugu, Nagalapuram falls, Kailasanatha Kona and Mulakona in the eastern mandals.

A police team was deployed to prevent public movement towards Kaigal waterfalls, near Baireddipalle.