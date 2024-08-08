GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Reservoirs in State brimming with water

Updated - August 08, 2024 05:45 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 05:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inspecting the water levels at Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inspecting the water levels at Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Major reservoirs in the State are close to the brim due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Krishna river.

The water level at the Pulichintala project, which reached rock bottom two weeks ago, is now 164 feet, and the Water Resources Department officials expect it to increase further.

The Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada is brimming with floodwater. While the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) is 57.05 feet, the water available is close to it, and the officials are discharging the flood into the sea.

As per the WRD officials, more than 2 lakh cusecs is being discharged from the Almatti dam in Karnataka, which is reaching Srisialam dam in Andhra Pradesh.

At Srisailam, while the average inflow was 4,18,761 cusecs, the outflow was 4,03,591 cusecs as on August 7. While the gross storage capacity is 215.81 tmc ft, the present storage is 205.66 tmc ft at Srisailam.

Similarly, the WRD officials are releasing water from the Nagarjuna Sagar project (NSP), which is located downstream of Srisailam.

While the gross storage capacity is 312.05 tmc, at present 295.99 tmc is stored at the Nagarjuna Sagar project. The average outflows from NSP is 3.40 lakh cusecs.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inspected the water level at the Prakasam barrage, and was visibly happy to see brimming water levels.

