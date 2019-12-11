Reservoirs in Seema will be filled within 50 days of floods: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said the State government was planning to ensure that all irrigation projects in the Rayalaseema region were filled within 50 days after floods. The action plan would be prepared in a month, he said.

Intervening during question hour in the Assembly, Mr. Jagan said the government planned to increase the capacity of canals.

The engineers and experts were preparing reports. The exercise would be completed in a month. Tenders for the works on canals would be invited next month. “I assert that all reservoirs in Rayalaseema will be brimming with water. The dreams of our beloved leader the late Rajasekhara Reddy will come true soon,” he said.

Incomplete projects

Reacting to the Opposition criticism that the government failed to fill the dams and projects in Rayalaseema despite bountiful rains, Mr. Jagan held the previous government responsible for it. The Chandrababu Naidu government could not complete the works on irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region in time.

The canals capacity was not increased as required to divert the waters to region. Hence, despite abundant rains, the reservoirs could not be filled, he said.

Explaining in detail, the Chief Minister said the Gorakallu reservoir full capacity is 12.44 tmcft, but only 8 tmcft was filled; the Gollapalli Reservoir capacity was 1.9 tmcft while only filled 1 tmcft was filled; in Anantapur, only 3.5 tmcft was filled in MidPennar while its capacity is 5 tmcft; only 6.8 tmcft water reached Chitravathi reservoir though it’s was 10 tmcft, he said.

Referring to Gandikota project, Mr. Jagan said the reservoir would have been filled had the previous government allocated ₹980 crore for the R&R package. From 2004 to 2014, successive governments spent ₹5,036 crore on Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS). And for Handri Neeva, ₹ 6,593 crore was spent. But, during Mr. Naidu’s tenure only ₹198 crore was spent on the Rayalaseema projects, including Gandikota, he pointed out.

Earlier, TDP MLAs Nimmala Ramanaidu and others raised the issue during question hour.

They sought to know why the reservoirs in Rayalaseema were not filled even though the State witnessed abundant rains.