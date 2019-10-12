Reservoirs common to A.P. and Telangana brimming

Notwithstanding the squabbling between the two Telugu States over allocation of water at the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting, the three major and common reservoirs – Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala – are brimming with water, thanks to the heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Krishna.

Because of the several reservoirs that have come up in the upper reaches, a flood is seen in these reservoirs only in the best of years.

This year, however, the river went into a spate twice, forcing the authorities to raise the crest gates of the dams on more than one occasion.

Water levels

While the water level was up to the brim in Srisailam (885 ft) and Pulichintala (175 ft), the level in Nagarjuna Sagar (589.5 ft) was six inches less than the full reservoir level (FRL) of 590 ft. The three reservoirs together have 163 tmcft more than what they had on the corresponding date the previous year.

The additional 163 tmcft is sufficient to irrigate the entire 13 lakh acres ayacut in the Krishna delta. Srisailam, which had 214 tmcft on Friday, held only 114 tmcft on the corresponding date the previous year. Nagarjuna Sagar, which held 312.05 tmcft on Friday, had only 285.4 tmcft the previous year and Pulichinthala, which held a record 45.77 tmcft this year, held only 9.7 tmcft the previous year. Though the northeast monsoon recorded 47.2% deficit, the rainfall is normal this season in the entire State till date.