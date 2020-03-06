Reservations: YSRCP points an accusing finger at Naidu

YSRCP activists staged protests across the State on Thursday against the alleged attempts of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu to stall the reservations being given to SCs, STs and BCs.

They said that Mr. Naidu had approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order that favoured 59.85% reservations. The result was that it was truncated to 50%, they alleged.

While the YSRCP government took steps for implementing the court verdict, Mr. Naidu unleashed a false propaganda that it was the YSRCP that cheated the BCs, they contended.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada, Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana and MLA Kolusu Parthasaradhi said that in the present instance, a TDP-backed leader had approached HC questioning the validity of the reservations for the BCs.

They said that if the local body elections were not completed by the end of this month, a sum of ₹4,000 crore, which was due from the 14th Finance Commission, would not be released by the Centre.

“Mr. Naidu has conspired to drag the process of elections by filing a petition in the court to put the government in the dock,” they alleged.

The protesters said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave four Deputy CM posts to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and 60% of the Cabinet berths to members of those communities. “This reflected his sincerity to politically empower these sections that are numerically strong but faced injustices,” they added.

It was Mr. Naidu who harmed the interests of the SCs, STs and BCs, and he pretended to be concerned with the fallout of the court judgment on the empowerment of the BCs and others, they alleged.