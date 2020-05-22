Andhra Pradesh

Reservation counters open at 34 locations in Waltair Division

Passengers stand in circles, drawn to maintain social distance, as they await their turn to reserve tickets at the reservation complex near the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Friday.

Passengers stand in circles, drawn to maintain social distance, as they await their turn to reserve tickets at the reservation complex near the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Arranged

‘Adequate measures have been taken for social distancing’

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has commenced operation of Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at 34 locations over the division and also initiated operations of Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra (YTSK) counters at 10 locations.

While 90% of the tickets on the special trains are being booked online, the public are turning up at the counters for the remaining berths. Refund counters for the cancelled tickets are also planned to be operated, in a phased manner from Monday. Adequate measures have been taken for social distancing by drawing circles at the counters. We are creating awareness to the public to use masks and maintain personal hygiene to avoid transmission of coronavirus, says Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava.

Passengers have to follow the respective State health protocol for COVID-19 prevention and no blanket and linen will be provided in the train and passengers may make their own arrangements, he added.

The division has produced 37,000 masks and 1,600 litres of sanitiser, which was distributed to staff, officers and contractual staff engaged in railway premises.

The reservation will be done for the special trains that were announced from June 1 to 30.

These trains will be run with reserved berths with normal Mail/Express and Superfast train fare. 2nd class fare will be charged for the passengers travelling in General Second Class coaches with reserved berths. No concessional train tickets will be allowed except four categories of Divyangjan and 11 categories of patient concessions.

The division has run eight Shramik Special trains, to Bihar, UP and Odisha, which carried more than 10,000 migrant workers. The division is also running parcel express trains and goods trains to ensure the supply of essential commodities.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 10:44:58 PM

