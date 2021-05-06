Research station becomes COVID Care Centre

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan inspecting the containment zone at the Horticultural Research Station on Thursday.

KADAPA

06 May 2021 23:19 IST

Kadapa sees rise in cases

The Horticultural Research Station campus at Anantharajupalle in Railway Kodur mandal has been transformed into a COVID Care Centre by the State government as part of a move to form more care centres locally and curb the spread of the pandemic.

As the campus is expected to serve the requirements of the southern mandals of Kadapa district, the district administration put in place infrastructure such as drinking water, shelter, seating arrangements for the patients and their attendants at a place located 100 m from the main building. It was also decided to declare the vicinity a ‘containment zone’ in order to prevent crowding in and around the centre.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, who inspected the centre on Thursday, directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rajampeta) Sivabhaskar Reddy to provide security on regular sentry duty at the main entrance. He later went to the CCTV control room in Rajampeta and inspected the implementation of curfew in the town. He directed the police to ensure that the hotels, restaurants and retail outlets remain closed till 6 a.m.

Kadapa district reported as many as 1,130 cases on Thursday.