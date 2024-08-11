GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Research should focus on multi-disciplinary approach to solve problems existing in society’

Published - August 11, 2024 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Scientist Manimozhi Theodore being felicitated at Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Scientist Manimozhi Theodore being felicitated at Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Scientist and Emeritus Chief Coordinator of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Gaganyaan project Manimozhi Theodore on August 11 (Sunday) said that research should focus on multi-disciplinary approach to solve the problems existing in society.

Addressing a faculty orientation programme organised by Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology at the campus, she said there was a need to work for short-term solutions and also long-term strategies to address issues in a systematic way.

The former Director of Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) and Defence Bio-engineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) at the DRDO, Ministry of Defence, she encouraged the faculty members to take up research to resolve the problems existing around them.

She also underscored the importance of team work and said it was significant both for faculty and students. Drawing examples of her personal experiences at DRDO and DEBEL, she said a team can achieve stuff what may seem impossible for an individual.

The event was coordinated by the rector of Andhra Loyola Institutions Fr. P.R. John, director and secretary Fr. B. Joji Reddy, assistant director Fr. Balaswamy, principal O. Mahesh, the college’s internal quality assurance cell coordinator Sr. Candy D’ Cunha and others were present

