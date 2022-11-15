Research scholars in Rayalaseema university on hunger strike

November 15, 2022 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - KURNOOL

Research scholars at Rayalaseema University went on a hunger strike on Monday demanding that the process of the completion of the Ph.D programme be completed soon.

In all, 310 research scholars have their work stuck at various stages from 2019. Some of them are awaiting the constitution of an interview panel and holding of the Viva-Voce, some submitted their thesis and are waiting for referring to subject experts and some others are waiting for their work to be declared ‘non-plagiarised’ or some other technical issues.

The research scholars said that 129 of them were waiting for the nomination of the Chairman of the Viva-Voce panel; five are waiting for the viva to be conducted after the appointment of the chairman; two of them are waiting for the notification after viva voce; 35 scholars are waiting for the clearing of the process after submitting their thesis at various levels; 145 scholars have submitted their thesis for adjudication.

The research scholars have been receiving support from various quarters and have sent memoranda to Principal Secretary Education, the Chief Minister, Higher Education Minster and other officers seeking early settlement of their problems as some of them had lost their jobs due to non-submission of the Ph.D. certificates in the colleges they work.