Research on pearl milletsearns award for ANGRAU

Their research on pearl millets, that included a study on development of new varieties, execution of trials, organising training for farmers, frontline demonstrations, and supply of good quality bajra seed during the year 2019 - 20, earned the Agricultural Research Station at Rekulakunta in Anantapur district national recognition.

The All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Pearl Millet of Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University(ANGRAU) has been awarded with the best centre of the AICRP in India at the 55th Annual Group Meeting, said Principal Scientist and head of ARS R. Veeraraghavaiah. Department of Agricultural Research and Education Secretary Trilochan Mohapatra and Indian Council of Agricultural Research - AICRP on Pearl Rajasthan Project Coordinator C. Tara Satyavathi, handed over the certificate to the centre. Mr. Veeraraghavaiah said the recently released variety of the centre ‘ABV 04’ performed well across the centres and stood first among all the released varieties of pearl millet.